HVI yields over P400,000 shabu in buy-bust in Mandaue City

Contributed photo

A SUSPECTED high-value individual was arrested in a buy-bust inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) compound in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as John Ivan Gomez alias Alvin, 20, a resident of the said place.

Taken from him were 70 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P476,000.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Mandaue City Police Station 1 headed by Major Michael Roque carried out the anti-illegal drug operation, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), after verifying the suspect’s illegal drug activity through monitoring. (DVG, TPT)

