HVI yields over P600,000 shabu in buy-bust in Dalaguete, Cebu

A SUSPECTED high-value individual yielded 100.12 grams of alleged shabu worth P680,816 during a buy-bust in Barangay Tapon, Dalaguete, Cebu, at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as a certain Merko, 36, a resident of the said place.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Dalaguete Police Station carried out the buy-bust in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas after confirming reports about Merko's involvement in illegal drug activity. (DVG, TPT)