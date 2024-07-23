Cebu

HVI yields over P700,000 shabu in drug bust in Barangay Labangon

A SUSPECTED high value individual was arrested during a buy-bust in Sitio Lutaw-lutaw, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2024.

The 20-year-old suspect was identified by his neighbors as YLL-K-Boy Remulta alias Koy, a resident in the said place.

Seized during the operation were white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing 110 grams and costing P748,000 and buy-bust money.

According to Major Eraño Regidor, the chief of Labangon Police Station, they conducted the anti-illegal drug operation after receiving information about Remulta’s illegal drug activity. (AYB, TPT)

