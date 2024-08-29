HVI yields P20.4 million shabu in buy-bust in Barangay Guadalupe

A HIGH-VALUE individual was arrested after being found in possession of around 3 kilograms of substance believed to be shabu, valued at P20.4 million, during a buy-bust on J. Fortich Street, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28.

The operation was conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7).

The 37-year-old single suspect, known as Dolan, hails from Talibon, Bohol, but temporarily resided on Duterte Street, Banawa.

He is currently detained at the RPDEU7 Detention Facility and is expected to be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG)