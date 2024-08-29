HVI yields P20.4 million shabu in buy-bust in Barangay Guadalupe

A HIGH-VALUE individual was arrested after being found in possession of around 3 kilograms of shabu, valued at P20.4 million, during a buy-bust conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) on J. Fortich Street, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8.

The 37-year-old single suspect, Danilo Avenido Cabungcag Jr. alias Dolan, hails from Talibon, Bohol, but temporarily resided on Duterte Street, Banawa.

According to one of the operatives, who requested anonymity, this was the second time the suspect had delivered illegal drugs, with the first delivery involving two kilograms.

His drug contact is currently detained at the Cebu City Jail.

After monitoring his activities, a buy-bust operation was immediately launched, leading to Cabungcag’s arrest.

Cabungcag sold fried chicken and liempo before he shifted to illegal drug activity.

His friend from Bohol, who lives in Pasil, enticed him to deliver the illegal drugs in exchange for P10,000.

He would pick up the package containing the illicit substances at Calvin Vulcanizing in Banawa and get directions on where to deliver them from a certain Engie, whom he hasn't met yet.

Cabungcag would split up a kilogram of illegal narcotics into multiple packets containing 25 grams before distributing them.

Cabungcag said that financial hardships drove him to engage in illegal activity.

He is currently detained at the RPDEU7 Detention Facility and is expected to be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, DVG)