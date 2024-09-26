HVI yields P442,000 'shabu' in Barangay Carreta buy-bust

A SUSPECTED high-value individual was arrested in a buy-bust operation by members of the Waterfront Police Station around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, in Sitio Ponce 2, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The suspect, 18-year-old Godwin Redillas Codilla, who lives with his live-in partner, yielded packets of suspected shabu weighing 65 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P442,000.

According to Police Major John Lynbert Yango, chief of the Waterfront Police Station, the suspect was previously arrested but was later released because he was a minor at the time.

Codilla was placed under police surveillance due to reports that he was still dealing illegal drugs in Sitio Ponce 2. (AYB, TPT)