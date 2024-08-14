HVI yields P6.8 million shabu in Lapu-Lapu City buy-bust

A SUSPECTED high-value individual yielded 1,003 grams of alleged shabu worth P6,820,400 during a buy-bust at 9:26 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, in New Lipata, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The suspect was identified as alias AJ, 26, of Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Taken from him were 22 medium packs and nine large packs of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, P2,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from the drug sales, and a cellular phone.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit and City Intelligence Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 5. (DVG, TPT)