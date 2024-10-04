HVI yields P680,000 shabu in San Fernando, Cebu

ILLEGAL drugs weighing 100 grams and costing P680,000 were confiscated from a suspected high-value individual during a buy-bust in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando, southern Cebu at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The suspect was identified as a certain Eugene, a 38-year-old resident of Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City, who has a live-in partner.

After it was established that Eugene was involved in illicit drug activity, the members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the San Fernando Municipal Police Station, led by Major Mark Anthony Villanueva, carried out the buy-bust in cooperation with PDEA 7.

The police poseur-buyer used a P500 genuine bill on top of counterfeit banknotes during the illegal drug transaction. (DVG, TPT)