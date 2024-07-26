HVI yields P8 million shabu in drug bust in Liloan, Cebu

UP to P8.1 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated during a buy-bust conducted by Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Cebu Police Provincial Police Office at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, in Purok Mangga, Barangay Yati, Liloan, Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Niño Chavez, 21, a suspected high-value individual from Purok Miracle Fruit of the said barangay.

Taken from him were 1,200 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P8,160,000.

After learning about his illicit drug involvement, the PIU monitored Chavez for two weeks and eventually arrested him.

The authorities are looking into claims that Chavez’s drug contact is an inmate at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan.

They already know the identity of his drug contact, but refused to divulge it until it's verified. (AYB, TPT)