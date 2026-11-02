Hwang In-youp returns to PH for fan meeting

SOUTH Korean actor Hwang In-youp returned to the Philippines for his “To You” fan meeting on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The actor described the event as a meaningful reunion with his Filipino fans, especially since he previously lived and studied in Davao before entering show business.

Hwang rose to fame through the Korean romantic comedy series “True Beauty,” where he played Han Seo-jun.

During the fan meeting, he delighted fans with romantic interactions, Polaroid photo sessions and dance performances to popular K-pop songs.

He also expressed his desire to visit Cebu and his interest in starring in a Filipino school-themed drama.

Hwang likewise talked about his upcoming series “Human X Gumiho,” where he stars alongside Ji Chang-wook and Jun Ji-hyun.

He thanked his Filipino fans for attending the event, saying that returning to the Philippines holds special meaning for him because it was where he grew up and studied. / JAT