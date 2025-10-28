Hybrid luxury van aims to redefine sustainable travel

A new hybrid luxury van was unveiled in Cebu, highlighting advances in sustainable mobility and comfort on Philippine roads.

BYD Cebu introduced the eMAX 9 DM-i on Oct. 24, 2025, at its showroom on J. De Veyra St., Cebu City, marking the entry of another high-end electric-hybrid vehicle in the local market. According to BYD Cebu president and chief executive officer Edward Onglatco, the eMAX 9 reflects the company’s push toward luxury and sustainability in family and executive travel.

The vehicle features a hybrid system capable of long-distance travel, a spacious and flexible interior and advanced safety technologies. It is available in two variants — the Premium and the Advanced. / NPG