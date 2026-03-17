Hydration in the heat: things many people get wrong

It is usually in the last week of March when the country transitions to summer, yet the heat has already arrived with an intensity many Filipinos can feel daily. Stepping outside now often means instant sweat, sticky air and the familiar exhaustion that comes with rising temperatures.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the country may declare the end of the Amihan season and the beginning of the warm and dry season anytime this March.

“When you are outdoors and it’s 40 to 41 degrees, we categorize that as ‘danger.’ This is alarming,” said PAGASA Assistant Weather Services Chief Jorybell Masallo in a GMA 2026 report.

The agency also warned that perceived temperatures during the dry season could reach up to 52 degrees Celsius, making hydration more important than ever.

While most people respond to the heat by simply drinking more water, staying hydrated is more complex than that. Several common hydration myths continue to circulate, and understanding the facts can help people stay healthier during the hottest months.

1. Myth: Just drink more water

Most people think dehydration can always be solved by drinking a glass of water. While this may help in mild cases, the situation can be more serious depending on symptoms.

Early signs of dehydration include dry mouth, headaches, fatigue and muscle cramps. More serious symptoms such as

confusion, severe cramps, low blood pressure and mobility problems may require medical attention.

According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA) 2024 report, mild dehydration “can usually be treated with water or a drink that contains electrolytes such as sodium and potassium.” However, moderate to severe dehydration may require intravenous or subcutaneous fluids administered by medical professionals.

2. Myth: Everyone needs exactly eight glasses of water a day

The familiar “eight glasses a day” rule is often repeated, but hydration needs actually vary widely from person to person.

Registered dietitian Melissa Mamele noted in an article by University of Colorado Anschutz that hydration “is very personalized and affected by many factors including activity levels, weather, climate, food intake, age, gender, body size and sweat level.”

Nutritional guidelines recommend that women consume about 2.2 liters of water daily, while men may need around three liters. A simple way to gauge hydration is by checking urine color, which should be pale yellow or nearly clear.

3. Myth: Believing that water is the only source of hydration

Many people overlook the role food plays in hydration. In reality, a significant portion of daily fluid intake can come from water-rich foods.

The NCOA noted that about 20 percent of fluid intake can come from food. Fruits and vegetables such as cucumbers, watermelon, strawberries, celery, spinach and grapefruit contain high levels of water. Soups and broths can also contribute to hydration.

On the other hand, highly salty foods and processed snacks can contribute to dehydration by drawing water out of the body’s cells.

4. Myth: Assuming dehydration only happens when you sweat

Sweating may be the most visible way the body loses water, especially in hot weather, but it is not the only way.

Registered dietitian Hannah Brown in an article by University of Colorado Anschutz said that the body also loses fluids through breathing and urination, even when a person is not exercising or outdoors.

This means hydration is something the body constantly needs, not just during intense physical activity.

5. Myth: Drinking lots of water flushes toxins out of the body

Water is essential for good health, but it does not directly “flush toxins” out of the body the way many people believe.Brown explained that the kidneys and liver are responsible for neutralizing and removing toxins. Drinking enough water helps the kidneys function properly and produce urine, but the water itself does not remove toxins on its own.

6. Myth: Thinking sports drinks are always the better choices

Sports drinks are often marketed as the ideal solution after exercise, but they are not always necessary.

According to the NCOA, these drinks can help replace electrolytes lost during long and strenuous workouts lasting more than 60 minutes. However, many sports drinks also contain large amounts of sugar and additives.

For shorter workouts or everyday hydration, plain water remains the best choice. For those who want added flavor, naturally infused water with lemon, cucumber, mint or berries can be a healthier alternative, as recommended by NCOA. S