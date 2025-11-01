Hye-Jin Choi keeps lead at LPGA Malaysia

SOUTH Korean golfer Hye‑Jin Choi maintained the lead she built early in the tournament to enter the weekend atop the leaderboard at the Maybank Championship after carding a five‑under 67 on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Choi had a 54-hole total of 19-under 197 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club course. She started the day with a five-stroke lead.

It is the first time in her career she has led after the first three rounds of play and the third time she has led a tournament heading into the final round. The previous two times she finished runner-up.

“I’ve been waiting for this a really long time and I’m going to try my best tomorrow,” Choi said. “I think I will feel like I’m making the dream and I just imagine it. I’m just looking for a victory tomorrow.”

At 26 years old, Choi is still seeking her first win on the LPGA Tour.

In pursuit behind her are China’s Liu Yan (65), world number one Jeeno Thitikul (65) and Australia’s Hannah Green (67).

“I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s good,” said Thitikul. She credited her many fans in the gallery for their support, saying again the venue was like a “mini-Thailand” for her.

Defending champion Yin Ruoning shot 69 and was in seventh place, seven strokes behind Choi and tied with New Zealander Lydia Ko (68). Brooke Hendeson shot 68 and was 11 strokes behind. / RSC