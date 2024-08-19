Hyundai Cebu embodies blend of power and elegance with all-new Santa Fe

Hyundai Cebu, under the Onglatco Auto Group, unveiled the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid at its showroom located on J. de Veyra Street, North Reclamation Area, on August 14, 2024.
The Onglatco Auto Group, as pioneers of electric vehicles in the city, has been the home of Hyundai in Cebu for the past 30 years. Onglatco dedicated his opening speech to his father Eduardo Onglatco, who saw the potential of bringing Hyundai here in Cebu.
The event was also attended by Hyundai Cebu, Inc. Chief Operating Officer, Ritchell Selma; Hyundai Cebu, Inc. Chief Financial Officer, Cherie Lou Zshornack; Board of Directors Joseph Onglatco and Alvin Tan Unjo; Hyundai Cebu, Inc. Sales and Marketing Manager, Laurice Villanueva, and Service Manager Magdalena Barte.
The revamped Santa Fe embraces the current car-camping and outdoor craze with its robust, boxy design and extended, elevated body. This provides increased interior space, greater cargo capacity, and a standard third row, accommodating up to seven passengers.
The Santa Fe’s robust exterior design commands attention with sleek lines and a modern silhouette, embodying a blend of power and elegance that sets it apart in the SUV market. Every detail of the Santa Fe’s exterior, from its striking grille to its dynamic headlights, has been crafted to make a bold statement.
The interior layout is designed to provide both the driver and passengers with unparalleled comfort and convenience, making every journey a delightful experience. Inside, the vehicle offers more passenger space along with a panoramic dashboard display, dual wireless phone chargers, and a UV light in the glovebox that sterilizes items such as phones, wallets, and headphones, keeping them germ-free.
Hyundai has crafted a vehicle that harmoniously combines style, functionality, and eco-friendliness, evident in the Santa Fe Hybrid.
With the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe, the road ahead has never looked smoother.