Hyundai Cebu Talisay bridges automotive innovation in the province with new showroom in Talisay

Kris Lyndon Go, president of AutoGlobal Inc., shared his vision for the new showroom: “Our goal with Hyundai Cebu Talisay is to create a destination that not only reflects Hyundai’s values of innovation and quality but also resonates with the aspirations of Cebu’s drivers in the South. Hyundai Cebu Talisay is more than just a showroom; it’s a place where customers can experience Hyundai’s dedication to excellence—from every vehicle to every interaction. We are proud to bring Hyundai’s high standards and exceptional after-sales services closer to our South Cebu clientele.”

Additionally, Brian Chua, VP of AutoGlobal Inc., stated, “The new showroom is situated strategically in the South Road Properties given that it is Cebu’s most active link to the metropolitan area, and we saw the growing need to cater to the South of Cebu’s Hyundai owners. The showroom is equipped with a complete complement of equipment as well as professional technicians who are fully trained to cater to our clients’ after-sales needs.”

The new dealership marks an exciting chapter for the Hyundai brand in Cebu, further strengthening its reach in the region as a key player in the fast-evolving automotive industry. It promises unmatched customer service, seamless model guidance, and state-of-the-art facilities to enhance customer satisfaction.

For more information about the grand opening or to learn more about Hyundai Cebu Talisay’s offerings, you may contact the branch directly at (032) 888 5858 or (0998) 986 1501, or visit its social media pages. S