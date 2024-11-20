Hyundai Cebu Talisay bridges automotive innovation in the province with new showroom in Talisay

AutoGlobal Inc., as it celebrates 14 years in the industry, is driving the automotive market in South Cebu forward with the inauguration of Hyundai Cebu Talisay’s showroom, showcasing Hyundai’s quality, innovation, and design for Cebu’s discerning drivers. The inauguration took place on November 15, 2024, at the Autocentral Autoplex Building, South Road Properties (SRP), Talisay City.
AutoGlobal Inc. joins the Hyundai dealer network in the province, expanding Hyundai’s presence throughout Cebu. With the new showroom, potential clients can truly experience Hyundai’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of service and value.
Hyundai Cebu Talisay will showcase a diverse range of Hyundai models—from SUVs and sedans to electric vehicles such as the Custin, Santa Fe, Creta, Staria, and the Stargazer X. All these models will be available for test drives.
The Talisay showroom is equipped with the latest technology, designed for reliability and performance. The branch includes eight service bays, four display units, and twelve parking spots, ensuring clients are accommodated comfortably and their experience is enhanced.
Kris Lyndon Go, president of AutoGlobal Inc., shared his vision for the new showroom: “Our goal with Hyundai Cebu Talisay is to create a destination that not only reflects Hyundai’s values of innovation and quality but also resonates with the aspirations of Cebu’s drivers in the South. Hyundai Cebu Talisay is more than just a showroom; it’s a place where customers can experience Hyundai’s dedication to excellence—from every vehicle to every interaction. We are proud to bring Hyundai’s high standards and exceptional after-sales services closer to our South Cebu clientele.”
Additionally, Brian Chua, VP of AutoGlobal Inc., stated, “The new showroom is situated strategically in the South Road Properties given that it is Cebu’s most active link to the metropolitan area, and we saw the growing need to cater to the South of Cebu’s Hyundai owners. The showroom is equipped with a complete complement of equipment as well as professional technicians who are fully trained to cater to our clients’ after-sales needs.”
The new dealership marks an exciting chapter for the Hyundai brand in Cebu, further strengthening its reach in the region as a key player in the fast-evolving automotive industry. It promises unmatched customer service, seamless model guidance, and state-of-the-art facilities to enhance customer satisfaction.
For more information about the grand opening or to learn more about Hyundai Cebu Talisay’s offerings, you may contact the branch directly at (032) 888 5858 or (0998) 986 1501, or visit its social media pages. S