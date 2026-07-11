‘I got to meet my twin’ — Kathryn on her wax figure

KAPAMILYA actress Kathryn Bernardo was left amazed when her wax figure was unveiled for the first time at Glorietta 2 in Makati City on Thursday July 9, 2026.

“I got to meet my twin! And oh my gosh, they are amazing — the team behind Madame Tussauds, all the artists. I’m just happy. I’m really happy. And today, I’m just really, really grateful,” Kathryn said during the event.

“Even my baby hairs — from my facial features down to my toes — I checked everything. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God! Match!’ Even my nail polish.”

The wax figure took about a year to complete, with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong crafting what Kathryn described as a “perfect” masterpiece.

She shared that the gown worn by her wax figure holds special meaning because it represents one of the most memorable milestones in her career.

“I’m just happy because this is how I want to present myself. So I like it. First, we chose this gown. Actually, my team chose it because this look is from a very special milestone — when I received an award in Korea in 2023. So it’s very important to me, but I also think it’s very classic, very timeless and hopefully, we’ll create a lot of memories together.”

Kathryn also said she is honored to be featured alongside other Filipino icons at the wax museum, including Manny Pacquiao, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

“I’m just very humbled to be there alongside these icons. It’s exciting because we’re all from different fields. We have Ms. Lea Salonga, we have Ms. Anne Curtis and now, I think I’m the youngest.” / TRC S