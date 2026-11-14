Ia Coca at 10: The journey toward bridalwear legacy

“I started in the negative. I took out a loan before gaining momentum with weddings during the pandemic,” Ia Coca said. He was among those who kept their doors open even as the world came to a standstill during the global health crisis.

This year, the Cebuano bridal designer marks two milestones: 10 years in the industry and, on Nov. 16, the first anniversary of his newest studio in Tipolo, Mandaue City.

The long way to a studio

A Fida (Fashion Institute of Design and Arts) win in 2016 gave Ia a foothold, but he understood that recognition alone would not build a thriving business.

“I was working in my mother’s house in Consolacion. I remember how tucked away it was and how far it was from the city.”

So he kept moving. First to a room in a two-bedroom condo, half of it turned into a studio. Then a year in Manila. Then back to Cebu, in a rented four-bedroom house whose upper floor he subleased just to make the rent work.

Each move was a search for a room. A room for the gowns, and a room for growth.

For someone who has represented the Philippines in several competitions, Ia speaks with little insistence on his past victories. His avant-garde designs once brought him to international competitions, but he has since grown comfortable with the idea of stepping away from runways and contests.

Ia first dressed women for various occasions. Some eventually returned for bridesmaid dresses, and later, for their own wedding gowns.

“Weddings weren’t really planned. The clients were the ones who directed me toward that direction.”

Then came word of mouth, a friend of a friend and even people recommending him on Reddit.

It is the bridal industry that seems to have given Ia a different kind of fulfillment. Weddings carry their own high stakes, but he appears happier working with brides. The reason is often found in the little encounters outside the studio. Brides recognize him at the mall, remember the gowns he made for them and, in those moments, remind him why he stayed.

“I realized that I could be their only bridal designer for life. To have that kind of honor is such a great emotional return.”

And to those who will miss Ia’s name on competitive runways, he still keeps his pieces in his production studio, some of which remain available for rent.

“I have no regrets looking back. That facet of fashion has taught me to be strategic when it comes to opportunities,” Ia said when asked if he would miss the avant-garde life in exchange for wedding glamor.

And even when he dislikes the word “calculated,” Ia’s career speaks of a designer who knows how to recognize an opportunity and, more importantly, what is worth keeping. Today, his greatest creations may no longer be the ones judged on a runway, but the ones brides and grooms wear at the altar as they say yes to forever.

Designing for a crowd

A wedding gown is never just for the bride. There are mothers, family members, the maid of honor, “even a whole battalion of people pitching in their opinions.”

His answer is to listen. “I think I’m just here as a facilitator, even a therapist. At the end of the day, I remind the brides that it should all be about them and their big day.”

Ia says his instinct for people allows him to read a couple almost as soon as they walk into his studio. Even when grooms appear content to let their brides make the decisions, he makes a point of drawing them into the conversation.

“I know they have their own style, too, but they don’t want to get into the pressures of the wedding,” he said. And so, Ia’s groomswear is just as thoughtfully designed as the wedding gowns he creates.

Thin margins, visible labor

The pandemic pushed brides toward minimalism, and his bridalwear identity has been tied to it since.

“It’s really hard to do minimalist gowns, even if they look pretty simple when you see them. The margin for error is very thin.”

Everything is hand-stitched now, and the beadwork is hand-beaded. When clients question the price, he doesn’t argue. He walks them through the process, from laying out and transferring the design to embroidery, washing and sewing.

“Don’t be defensive because the more you defend yourself, the less they understand. When you let them understand the process, they appreciate the value. They will also take better care of the clothes because they know how much work went into making them.”

Along the way, including after the pandemic, his designs have become increasingly clean and refined as he moves away from older techniques in favor of more updated styles.

“The secret to staying relevant in the industry is to also upgrade your techniques. I can’t expect people to pay for my work if I’m not also trying to upgrade my craft.”

The dream team

Ia is candid about the trade-off. He now spends much of his time in his new units at Tipolo Square, while his original production studio remains active, with some staff even living there because they reside far from work.

“The 25-year-old Ia would not have been as willing to share his ideas. But the Ia today wants to leave a legacy by reaching out to young people, involving them in his work and training them,” he said, drawing from his own experience as a young designer mentored at FIDA.

Today, he welcomes interns from state universities into his studio, giving them hands-on experience and helping broaden their creative perspective and refine their eye for design.

His younger sister, Hanna Dewitt, also handles the rental side. “I need someone I can trust in running the business, and I’m glad she’s there,” he said.

“I hate it (running the sales part), you know. Some people are good at both, while others are better at one. I think I could be better at business, but I just don’t have much interest in it. I just want to focus on my creativity. I want to devote my life to being creative.”

Still, he knows what keeps a label alive: “How you retain clients. Good customer service is important. Make your clients feel heard. I think it’s an outdated mindset when you refuse to listen to them just because you are the designer. It should be about them.”

Wiser, and still learning

Ia is increasingly intentional about the identity he wants his label to carry.

With the accessibility of information and artificial intelligence tools making it easier for people to generate different styles, he believes there is greater value in becoming a specialist.

“Anybody can be a generalist now. I want to be a specialist,” he said.

For him, that means committing to bridal fashion and developing the expertise that comes with focusing on one particular field.

His goal is for people to immediately associate his name with wedding gowns.

“I want to be the number one wedding designer in Cebu. When people hear Ia Coca, I want them to think of bridalwear,” he said.

Ia has learned to embrace reinvention whenever he feels he has reached a plateau. The 34-year-old designer is not quite ready to rest on his achievements.

“I still have another decade to really cement myself,” he said. “Even after 10 years, I feel like I still have so much to learn.”