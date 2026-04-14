Ia Coca, Etienne Chantal break down how to finally find your style

Building, styling

For designer and fashion mentor Ia, personal style is something that is constantly built and refined over time.

“Take your favorite shirt, favorite accessory, then you match it with other shoes and pants. It’s all about building,” he said.

A champion of Cebuano craftsmanship, style is never fixed. “Personal style is fluid—it’s like character development. It’s always growing and adapting,” Ia shared.

He also noted how dressing for work comes with a certain pressure as a designer, but he turns it into a creative process instead of stress.

“When I go to work, there’s a certain pressure to look good because it’s expected as a designer,” he said. Ia explained that he follows two main approaches when styling outfits.

“One is choosing a centerpiece, then letting everything else complement it. The second is thinking about the character I want to portray that day—like, today I want to be preppy. It makes dressing easier.”

The designer also emphasized the importance of understanding form, proportion and texture.

“Layering is all about proportions. You can do anything once you study your proportions and textures,” he said.

For him, styling can also guide better dressing decisions depending on body balance.

“If you have broad shoulders, you balance it with bigger pants. If you have wider hips and narrower shoulders, you add volume on top to balance the silhouette.”

On authenticity, thrifting

Content creator Etienne, who started in the Lookbook and Tumblr days of fashion curation, emphasized that personal style is rooted in authenticity and continues to inspire others through her approach to fashion.

“One thing I really follow is finding my own style—whether in fashion, purpose, or content creation. You have to lend your own truth. Be authentic about who you are and what you do,” she said.

For her, style is rooted in self-awareness. “From there, when you are authentic, you can find your own style.”

She also reflected on consumer habits and the pressure of trends.

“I’ve had experiences where just because something is branded, you feel like you need to buy it. But what’s important is your own style.”

Etienne encouraged finding inspiration in personal life rather than online pressure.

“Find something that resonates with you — not just what you see online. Something that feels like your identity.”

In a setting of curated local brands and creative collaborations with Papi and Friends, the conversation suited Etienne, a thrifter who once redesigned her thrifted wedding outfit, as she shared thrifting as a form of self-expression.

“I’m so amazed to be here right now talking about thrifting and styling. I’m proud to tell people about my finds,” she said.

She recalled how thrifting used to carry stigma but has now become more widely accepted. For her, trends should be used as inspiration — not imitation.

“We take into consideration what the trends are, but we don’t use them as our entire style. We take inspiration from them.”

She emphasized that personal style is shaped by everyday influences.

“Be inspired by the music you listen to, whether you’re sporty or artsy, if you travel—draw inspiration from those things and make it your own style.”

And like Ia, she stressed that style is constantly evolving.

“In six months it can be different. It’s ever-changing. It’s personal.”

These two have long been part of Cebu’s fashion scene, and through their work, they intentionally send a message that finding your personal style is a journey only you can truly navigate. There may be tips, references, and inspiration scattered everywhere but fashion, at its core, should make you feel good.

It is not something that should be copied or rushed into. Instead, it is shaped slowly through experience, experimentation, and self-awareness. What works for others may not always work for you, and that is where individuality begins to take form.