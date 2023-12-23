iAcademy’s crash courses to address skills mismatch

A SCHOOL offering specialized courses in Cebu IT Park plans to introduce crash courses in arts and design next year to cater to professionals seeking to acquire new skills.

The school will have to seek accreditation from the Commission on Higher Education to push through with its plans. School officials also plan to tie up with industry organizations to strengthen its industry-academe program.

Rigan Ap-apid, campus officer in charge and vice president for operations at iAcademy Cebu, noted a growing demand among professionals in Cebu to acquire new skills for enhanced personal and career development.

He said offering crash courses next year would allow them to help address the longstanding issue of skills mismatch, where skills possessed by the workforce do not align with the demands of industries.

“The good thing is a lot of young professionals these days are eager to learn and even acquire new skills,” he said.

Several factors contribute to skills mismatch. One of them is the rapid technological change, where the education system struggles to keep pace with tech advancements, leading to a gap between the skills taught in schools and the skills required in the workforce.

Other factors include outdated curricula, lack of industry-university collaboration, insufficient career guidance and inadequate training opportunities.

Cebu campus

iAcademy Cebu Campus is the first branch of iAcademy outside of Luzon.

It opened last January on the fifth floor of Filinvest Cebu Cyberzone Tower 2, Salinas Drive corner W. Geonzon St. in Barangay Apas, Lahug, Cebu City.

Known for its strong industry partnership that delivers a 96 percent job placement rate, the school initially offers software engineering, game development, real estate management, animation, and multimedia arts.

It currently has four classrooms, a multi-purpose hall, a Cintiq lab, a multimedia arts lab, a Green Room, and a student lounge.

Besides offering crash courses, Ap-apid said the school will also strengthen its industry-university collaboration so it could attract practicing professionals to teach on their campus.

He said professionals bring current industry knowledge and real-world experience into the classroom. Having them on board can also open up opportunities for students, including internships, mentorships and potential job placements, creating a smoother transition from education to employment. Students can learn not only the technical aspects of a profession but also the soft skills and attitudes required to succeed in a professional environment.

“This is what we have been doing in iAcademy Makati where we have practicing professionals teach a subject, and we want to replicate the same model here in Cebu,” he said.

Open house

iAcademy Cebu conducted a Genesis Open House and Student Exhibit on Dec. 9, 2023. The activity featured the talents of the students and at the same time highlighted the state-of-the-art facilities of the school through a campus tour.

“Genesis is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the creativity, innovation and passion that define our pioneering students at iAcademy Cebu. As we open our doors to the public, we invite everyone to witness the emergence of a new era in education and technology,” the school said.