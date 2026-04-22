Cebu

Ian de Leon explains role in managing Nora Aunor’s estate

Ian de Leon explains role in managing Nora Aunor’s estate
Published on

The issue surrounding the last will and testament of National Artist Nora Aunor has resurfaced.

According to Ian de Leon, he holds the legal responsibility to manage his mother’s estate as her sole biological child.

Ian is the only biological son of Aunor and Christopher de Leon. However, he clarified that this does not exclude his adopted siblings—Lotlot, Matet, Kiko and Kenneth.

“I respect my siblings a lot. Under the law, I hold the responsibility to do this,” Ian said in an interview with Rico Hizon on ANC.

“To fast-track the legacy management of mom, it has first to be legalized… It’s not for myself — it’s for her,” he added. / TRC

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph