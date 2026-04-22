Ian de Leon explains role in managing Nora Aunor’s estate

The issue surrounding the last will and testament of National Artist Nora Aunor has resurfaced.

According to Ian de Leon, he holds the legal responsibility to manage his mother’s estate as her sole biological child.

Ian is the only biological son of Aunor and Christopher de Leon. However, he clarified that this does not exclude his adopted siblings—Lotlot, Matet, Kiko and Kenneth.

“I respect my siblings a lot. Under the law, I hold the responsibility to do this,” Ian said in an interview with Rico Hizon on ANC.

“To fast-track the legacy management of mom, it has first to be legalized… It’s not for myself — it’s for her,” he added. / TRC