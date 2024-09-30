Ian Zambo to run for mayor in Toledo

TOLEDO City Councilor Caesar Ian Geronimo Zambo has announced he is running for mayor in the midterm elections on May 12, 2025, and if elected, he plans to implement programs for quality healthcare, water supply, and to discuss the proposed expansion of Aboitiz’s Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI).

Zambo, who is known as Ian, told SunStar Cebu via text message on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, that he will be running under the newly formed Team Sulbong Toledo, with Arlene “Dydee” Espinosa-Zambo as his running mate for vice mayor.

Espinosa-Zambo, also an incumbent city councilor, has previously served Toledo as a three-term mayor and a one-term vice mayor, alongside her father, former Mayor Aurelio “Rudy” Espinosa.

Toledo City’s incumbent mayor, Marjorie Perales, has yet to announce her plans for the midterm elections.

Key points

* Zambo aims to address healthcare and water supply issues, citing “failure in quality management.”

* He plans to review big-ticket projects (market, terminal, among others) and financial management of the Perales administration.

* The Toledo City Government could have generated significant revenue from the Toledo Sports Center, currently occupied by government offices, and the CDRRMO building, through rental and lease agreements.

* The aspirant promises increasing water subsidies, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and building socio-economic enterprises.

* Zambo intends to discuss the proposed expansion of Aboitiz’s coal-fired power plant.

* On Wednesday, Sept. 18, multi-sectoral groups from Cebu and Negros have launched the “Save Tañon Strait” campaign, a coalition aimed at protecting the Tañon Strait seascape from the proposed expansion of TVI’s coal-fired power plant in Toledo City, Cebu.

By the numbers

* Zambo has over 30 years of experience in public service

* The proposed TVI coal plant expansion involves 300 hectares of reclamation.

What Zambo is saying

* On policies: “We will bring people-responsive, research-based policies and programs that will ensure every aspect is managed harmoniously.”

* On revenue: “Toledo has a high income potential which when managed properly, would spell more benefits to the Toledohanon.”

* On coal plants: “Though they are drivers of the economy... there has to be a review of existing policies to safeguard the lives of the people and the environment.”

What’s next

* Zambo and the rest of Team Sulbong Toledo are set to file their certificates of candidacy on Oct. 8.

Seeking council’s seats

* Team Sulbong Toledo includes Biga Barangay Captain Pedro “Atan” Sepada, Tubod Barangay Captain Richie “RJ” Rafols, Lutopan Barangay Councilor Constantino “Babes” Lopez, Barangay Poblacion Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman Rodstell “Moymoy” Alferez Poloyapoy, Poblacion Barangay Councilor Chester Canoy, resort owner Rodrigo Sobremonte, construction and real estate developer Vivian Agustines Mendrez, and City Health Officer Dr. Bonito Zanoria. / CDF