IAU, Barili, Talisay bag titles

THE Indiana Aerospacers, Barili Wabaks FC and Talisay Razcals United FC emerged as champions in their respective divisions in the inaugural Aboitiz Futsal Cup-Cebu 2026 held Oct. 17-18 at Indiana Aerospace University (IAU) in Lapu-Lapu City.

Indiana ruled the Women’s Open division, with the Bato Spartans FC finishing first runner-up and San Roque FC placing third.

The Aerospacers also dominated the individual awards, with Niña Plete earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum. Teammates Mhary Rosalie Mangubat, Angel Katrine Danlog and Angeline Villanueva claimed the best goalkeeper, defender and midfielder awards, respectively. Bato’s Lilianah Nichole Cabugo was named best striker.

Barili Wabaks captured the Girls U16 crown, followed by Zapatera Futbolitos in second place and host Indiana Aerospacers in third.

Barili swept the top individual honors, with Glyshyl Wayne Trinidad taking the MVP award. Mela Jane Lumagbas was named best goalkeeper, Abbey Kane Lumagbas was recognized as best defender and Shayllanie Buhay stood out as best midfielder. Zapatera’s Marianette Diaz won the best striker award.

In the Girls 13 division, Talisay Razcals United secured the championship, while Azkals Development Academy (ADA) finished first runner-up and the Marigondon Kickers wound up as second runners-up.

Talisay’s Shanella Mishka Dela Bajan was named MVP, while teammates Andrea Viness Verola, Mary Niña Aboga, and Heart Sangutan earned the best goalkeeper, defender, and midfielder awards, respectively. ADA’s Samantha Dela Victoria took home the best striker honor.

The two-day tournament featured the future of women’s futsal in Cebu.

More than the trophies, the 1st Aboitiz Futsal Cup-Cebu provided a valuable platform for female futsal players to showcase their skills, gain valuable competitive experience and further develop their passion for the game. / RICO B. RAMIREZ