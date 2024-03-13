IBP Cebu cuffs Rehab in PBL

THE IBP Cebu Select kicked off its campaign in the Professionals’ Basketball League Season 3 on a victorious note, taking down the Rehab-Sci Basketball, 69-53, last March 10, 2024 at the House of Rapha Sports Center in Cebu City.

Up by only five after the first period, IBP went on a scintillating 26-10 run in the second to erect a massive 46-25 halftime lead—one that held until the game’s final buzzer.

The ageless Eduard Bauzon had 15 points—all coming from rainbow country—nine rebounds and three assists. Big man Edwin Estorgio added 12 markers and seven boards.

In other games, the defending champions Criminologists opened their title defense with a 76-67 win over the Kwentadors. Left-handed gunner Jerome Soque had 23 points, while Brando Narcario added 10 points. Raymart Quisel chipped in nine points and 12 boards for the team led by Cebu City Police Office director, Col. Ireneo Dalogdog.

And finally, the Maestros nipped Medisina, 67-65. Carl Loyola led the Maestros with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Nemesio Camilo added 16 markers. / JNP