IBP-Cebu Select, Maestros reach PBL Final Four

THE Maestros and the IBP-Cebu Select advanced to the Final Four of the Professionals’ Basketball League Season 3 after winning over their respective foes in the play-in stage on April 28, 2024 at the House of Rapha Sports Center in Cebu City.

The Maestros dominated Rehab-Sci Basketball, 82-72, while IBP-Cebu Select nipped Medisina, 73-70.

The lawyers led by as many as 14, 35-21, but the doctors made it a close ballgame, pulling to within five, 67-62, at the midway point of the fourth. However, IBP-Cebu Select kept its composure down the stretch to hack out the win.

Edwin Estorgio had 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Kendrick Siao added 14 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, the Maestros broke away from their opponents in the second canto, thanks to a 25-14 run that helped them erect a 49-31 halftime lead.

Although Rehab-Sci tried to come close on numerous occasions, the teaching professionals had an answer to every rally, eventually getting the crucial win.

Jeffrey Alabata and Nemesio Camilo had 15 points each for the Maestros, while Stephen Paquibot contributed 13 markers.

The IBP-Cebu Select will battle the reigning champions Criminologists, while the Maestros tangle with the Kwentadors in the semifinals on May 5. / JNP