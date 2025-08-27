IBP wary of City Legal Aid Office creation

THE bid to bring free legal services closer to Cebu City barangays has met an obstacle, with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) warning that the proposed measure could collide with existing national regulations.

During a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, members of the legal community cautioned the City Council that the creation of a City Legal Aid Office, as outlined in a pending ordinance, may inadvertently duplicate or even undermine established mechanisms already in place under the country’s justice system.

Mary Grace Casaho, deputy director of the IBP National Center for Legal Aid and president of the Cebu Lady Lawyers Association, said while the intention behind the ordinance was commendable, it must be carefully aligned with current rules.

Casaho noted that the proposed ordinance states there should be a creation of a Cebu City Legal Aid Office tasked with providing legal assistance.

But this, she said, may be in conflict with provisions of the Unified Legal Aid Service Rules.

“To comply with existing rules, I recommend limiting the role of the network into legal advice, documentation, support, and referrals to agencies primarily tasked with representation,” Casaho said.

She said instead of creating a stand-alone office, the City should anchor its initiative on the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) framework.

The JSCC already integrates the work of law enforcement, prosecution, courts, corrections, and community-based actors to ensure that justice services are harmonized.

Other concerns

A key concern raised was a provision in the proposed ordinance empowering the Cebu City Legal Aid Network to represent clients in court.

Casaho warned this could overlap with the statutory functions of public attorneys and potentially breach restrictions in the practice of law.

Casaho also flagged potential issues involving law students through the Clinical Legal Education Program.

Under Supreme Court regulations, students may only engage in externships with accredited institutions, not automatically with local government units.

Another sticking point was the plan to set up Barangay Legal Aid Desks.

Casaho noted these could undermine the Katarungang Pambarangay system, which provides mediation and conciliation without lawyer involvement.

“The presence of lawyers at the barangay level sometimes undermines mediation, which is supposed to be the first step before formal court action,” she said.

Casaho further reminded councilors that Cebu City already benefits from the Justice Zone program which coordinates with key justice sector actors, and has ongoing collaborations with the IBP, law schools, and civil society groups.

These include free legal aid caravans, assistance to persons deprived of liberty, and post-disaster legal missions.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Mikel Rama, seeks to institutionalize the Cebu City Legal Aid Program by creating a City Legal Aid Office and rolling out barangay-based legal aid desks.

Funding would come from the City Government to cover operations, lawyer honoraria, and training.

A one-year pilot run in selected barangays is proposed before a full citywide rollout.

The ordinance is envisioned to serve indigent residents, senior citizens, victims of abuse, and other vulnerable groups. / CAV