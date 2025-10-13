IBPAP, Dole unite to protect IT-BPM workers

THE Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) have renewed their commitment to protect workers and uphold industry integrity following a dialogue with Cebu-based IT-BPM companies on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

The meeting, attended by Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, Dole-Central Visayas Director Roy Buenafe, and industry representatives, aimed to address recent inspection findings and clarify issues surrounding the public release of company names.

In a statement on Monday, Oct. 13, IBPAP described the discussion as “positive and constructive,” emphasizing that both the government and the private sector share the goal of ensuring worker welfare and regulatory compliance.

“While there were certain areas of improvement from the inspections, these were unrelated to the quake and have already been addressed in compliance with Dole’s observations,” IBPAP said. “Dole also clarified the circumstances regarding the earlier release of company names, a step we consider essential in restoring confidence and protecting the reputations of responsible employers.”

IBPAP stressed that transparency and accurate information are critical to maintaining public trust and safeguarding the livelihoods of nearly 1.9 million Digital Filipino Workers, who power an industry that contributes about US$40 billion annually to the Philippine economy.

“The IT-BPM industry thrives because of the trust of global partners and the dedication of 1.9 million Digital Filipino Workers,” said Jack Madrid, IBPAP president and chief executive officer. “IBPAP will always safeguard both—protecting jobs, upholding integrity, and strengthening the Philippines’ position as the global IT-BPM destination.”

The association reiterated that its members observe the highest labor and safety standards in full compliance with Philippine laws. It also urged all IT-BPM firms operating in the country to uphold the same standards to ensure worker welfare and business continuity are never compromised.

IBPAP said it will continue to work closely with Dole and other stakeholders to strengthen safety protocols, reinforce compliance, and sustain the Philippines’ reputation as a trusted global hub for IT and business pro-cess services.

Background

The dialogue followed Dole-Central Visayas’ earlier statement before the Senate Committee on Labor and Employment, which prematurely identified several IT-BPM companies as having been issued work stoppage orders after the Sept. 30 Cebu earthquake.

In an Oct. 9 statement, IBPAP expressed “deep concern and strong objection” to the disclosure, calling it an “irresponsible declaration” made without verification. The group said the action damaged company reputations, caused confusion among employees, and risked alarming global clients whose confidence underpins continued investment and job creation.

IBPAP said its own inquiry found no evidence that workers were forced to remain in production areas or prevented from exiting during the quake. It also questioned the impartiality of subsequent inspections that reportedly involved a representative from the BPO Industry Employee Network, which it noted does not represent the IT-BPM industry.

The association urged Dole to investigate the incident, correct official records, and ensure future public disclosures are based on verified information and proper coordination with IBPAP.

“Worker welfare and employer integrity must both be protected,” IBPAP said, warning that misinformation and premature reports could erode investor confidence and drive operations to competing destinations. / KOC