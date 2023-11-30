Ibpap mulls using AI to boost productivity

THE Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap) has expressed its commitment to using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to boost competitiveness and workforce productivity in the business process management (BPM) industry.

To do this, Jack Madrid, Ibpap president, said the group is creating an AI Council to actively address the challenges and opportunities posed by GenAI.

“Ibpap is dedicated to responsibly harnessing the power that AI holds. This dedication is reflected in the organization’s commitment to collaboration, investment in training, promotion of innovation, and advocacy for supportive policies,” said Madrid.

A study by MIT Sloan attests to the transformative potential of GenAI, revealing a 14 percent boost in productivity for contact center agents using conversational AI assistants, with a significant impact on newer or less-skilled workers.

Recent findings from a McKinsey survey also underscored the growing importance of GenAI in business, with approximately 80 percent of respondents, particularly in the tech sector, expressing familiarity with the technology. Forty percent of these businesses plan to increase their GenAI investments over the next two to three years, foreseeing benefits such as improved productivity, cost optimization, and enhanced business continuity.

In the Philippines, Madrid said the reception of the Philippine workforce on AI is changing.

In a recent survey conducted by LinkedIn, more than half of Filipinos are integrating AI into their daily tasks— which according to Madrid, is a testament to the labor force’s rapid adoption of the changes brought about by GenAI.

Furthermore, more than half of the surveyed Filipinos display optimism that GenAI has the potential to contribute significantly to job creation in the countryside.

“The IT-BPM industry, however, acknowledges the significant disruption that GenAI may bring. As such, the sector is actively addressing the challenges and opportunities posed by GenAI through the establishment of an AI Council,” he said.

The AI Council’s primary objective is to collaborate with the academe and industry associations such as the Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines (AAP). Together, they aim to enhance the workforce’s skills in programming, data science, data analytics, and AI ethics, with the overarching goal of empowering professionals with advanced capabilities, enabling them to take on higher-value tasks.

“This initiative reflects Ibpap’s commitment to continue driving the industry ahead in an AI-driven economy,” Madrid said.

Ibpap is aiming to create 1.1 million new jobs by 2028, as outlined in the Philippine IT-BPM Roadmap 2028.

The sector is implementing upskilling and reskilling programs through strategic partnerships with Cirrolytix, LinkedIn, StackTrek, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines, as well as collaborating with government agencies to hone skills in data analysis, machine learning, animation, and cybersecurity, alongside fostering a robust understanding of AI ethics and governance.

“Leveraging the transformative power of GenAI emerges as a pivotal strategy for continuous growth. By synergizing human potential with AI advancement, the Philippine IT-BPM industry is not merely adapting to change but leading it,” Madrid said.