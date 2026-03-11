IBPAP seeks temporary work-from-home flexibility from Peza amid rising fuel costs

THE IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) has asked the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) to temporarily allow greater flexibility in work-from-home (WFH) arrangements for Peza-registered IT-BPM companies as the industry responds to rising fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In a memorandum to members, IBPAP president Jack Madrid said the industry group has requested Peza to recognize the situation as a Business Continuity Planning (BCP) circumstance, which would allow firms to temporarily exceed the current 50 percent limit on remote work for registered projects.

Madrid said the request aims to address the increasing transportation costs for employees, which are creating operational pressures for companies across the IT-BPM sector.

“To help mitigate these challenges, IBPAP has urged Peza to recognize the situation as a BCP circumstance and temporarily allow WFH arrangements beyond the current 50 percent threshold for registered projects,” Madrid said.

He noted that the proposal seeks to give companies immediate operational flexibility while helping employees cope with higher commuting costs caused by rising fuel prices.

“This proposal is intended to provide practical and immediate flexibility for companies, enabling them to manage rising commuting costs, support employee welfare, and maintain operational continuity — while remaining aligned with the Create More framework,” Madrid said.

IBPAP said it is actively engaging with Peza leadership on the matter and will continue to advocate measures that protect business continuity, workforce stability, and the global competitiveness of the Philippine IT-BPM industry.

The group said it will keep industry members informed as discussions with Peza progress. (KOC)