IBPAP slams DOLE 7 over premature disclosure of IT-BPM firms in quake report

THE IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) has criticized the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Central Visayas for publicly naming several IT-BPM companies as subjects of work stoppage orders following the recent Cebu earthquake, calling the move “irresponsible” and “damaging” to the industry’s reputation.

In a statement, IBPAP said DOLE 7’s declaration -- made during a Senate Committee on Labor and Employment hearing -- was premature and lacked impartial investigation or verification.

The group warned that identifying companies without proper validation “creates confusion among employees and alarm among global clients,” potentially undermining investor confidence and the country’s position as a top outsourcing destination.

“Such actions run contrary to fairness and good faith expected of a government agency. The reckless naming of companies damages reputations and threatens business continuity,” IBPAP said.

IBPAP said four of the six firms mentioned are its members, and none confirmed allegations that workers were prevented from leaving offices or forced to resume work without safety clearance.

The group said these claims -- originally raised by the BPO Industry Employees Network (Bien) -- were not substantiated and unfairly portrayed IT-BPM firms as labor law violators.

The association also questioned DOLE 7’s inspection of one company hours after the Senate hearing, which was reportedly attended by a Bien representative, citing possible bias.

IBPAP urged DOLE to issue a clarificatory statement, rectify its report, and remove unverified company names.

It said the issue could have “serious international repercussions” on investor trust, job creation, and countryside expansion.

“The Philippine IT-BPM industry employs 1.9 million Filipinos and contributes nearly US$40 billion annually,” IBPAP said. “Irresponsible declarations risk driving business to competitor countries and threaten livelihoods.” (KOC)