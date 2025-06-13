Ibpap to pilot ‘Can You HackIT’ in Cebu to foster tech talent

THE IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap), through its Tech and AI Council, is set to launch “Can You HackIT: The IBPAP Challenge,” a pilot hackathon program in Cebu this July.

The initiative will bring together university students and industry mentors to develop practical technology solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, automation and digital services.

“Can You HackIT” is designed as a beginner-friendly, impact-driven event focused on real-world challenges affecting students, families, commuters and communities. Ibpap member companies will guide student teams through the ideation, design and rapid prototyping phases.

This program aligns with Ibpap’s national objectives of developing future-ready Filipino talent and strengthening the Philippines’ position as a global provider of high-value digital experiences. It also marks the initial step in a broader plan to expand “Can You HackIT” to other regions nationwide, supporting countryside development and fostering collaboration between industry and academia.

Further details, including the final mechanics and a list of participating schools, will be announced soon. Ibpap said interested schools and students can contact marcom@ibpap.org for more information. / KOC