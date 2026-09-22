ICC-CC approves P2B PPP for digital National ID system

THE Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-CC) has approved a P2.48-billion public-private partnership (PPP) project to upgrade and operate the country’s National ID system.

The ICC-CC approved the Philippine Digital National Identity (PDNI) Project of the Philippine Statistics Authority during its meeting on Sept. 9, 2026, clearing the way for the project to proceed to procurement through a comparative challenge.

Under the process, the National Government will invite other potential proponents to match or improve the proposal submitted by the original proponent until the fourth quarter of 2026.

Project scope

The project will cover the upgrading, operation and maintenance of the National ID system, including registration, card production, authentication services, technical onboarding and integration of private-sector relying parties, and operation of key information and communications technology infrastructure.

The PSA said the project is intended to make registration more accessible and authentication services more efficient.

“This is a huge win for the PSA. Through this partnership, we can harness the expertise and resources of the private sector while ensuring that the National ID remains firmly anchored in its public purpose — to provide Filipinos with a trusted and convenient means of proof of identity to access critical services,” PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, national statistician and civil registrar general, said in a statement.

20-year concession

The PDNI Project will be implemented under a build-transfer-operate arrangement, with a 20-year concession period following a six-month transition period.

The project was submitted as an unsolicited PPP proposal, with Unisys Public Sector Services Corp. as the original proponent.

The ICC-CC’s approval advances the project to the procurement stage, where the government will conduct the comparative challenge before awarding the concession.

The PPP Center had earlier provided transaction advisory services for the PDNI Project as part of preparations for the proposed partnership.

The project includes the operation of key National ID information and communications technology infrastructure, as well as authentication services and support for registration and card production.

The PSA said the planned improvements are intended to provide Filipinos with more accessible registration and more streamlined authentication services using the National ID. (KAL)