Ice gives reaction to Kim Chiu

In an interview in the capital, Eat Bulaga director Ice Seguerra admitted that he did not see the moment Kim Chiu made a joke about Ryzza Mae Dizon.

However, he said that people should be careful with the words they use, especially on television. “I think it would be better if we are more sensitive of people,” Ice stated.

But while many bashed Kim, there were also those who defended her, like one netizen who said, “You speak up now, but you had nothing to say about Joey’s rape jokes, hahaha.”

Another fan of Kim commented, “The issue was blown out of proportion because the two are on separate noontime shows and different network.”

Some also pointed out that Vhong Navarro had previously made a similar joke about Ryzza Mae on It’s Showtime, yet he wasn’t bashed for it. But now that it is Kim making a joke about Ryzza, why is everyone making such a big fuss? / TRC