Ice Seguerra, Liza Diño no longer planning to have a baby

COUPLE Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño clarified in a recent interview that they no longer have plans to have a child of their own.

Speaking to Bandera, Ice explained that their priorities and circumstances have changed over the years.

“If we were younger, maybe we would have done it by now. But with the way things are going, with our plans and considering my age — I’m now 42 — it’s different.”

Ice was also asked whether he is already content with their daughter Amara, who is set to enter college this year. Amara is Liza’s daughter from a previous relationship.

“I think I have already accepted it. I look at friends who still have young children and I see the challenges and headaches that come with it. I can’t imagine going through that now. Amara is good. I’m okay with her.”

The couple previously attempted to have a child through IVF (in vitro fertilization), but the process was unsuccessful. Over time, both became increasingly occupied with their respective careers and commitments. / TRC S