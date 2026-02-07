ICI submits 125-day report to Palace

THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, submitted to Malacañang its 125-day accomplishment report covering Sept. 15, 2025 to Jan. 18, citing “substantial and measurable results” despite limited manpower and resources.

In a statement, the ad hoc body said it filed nine referrals with the Office of the Ombudsman involving 65 individuals and coordinated the referral of 66 others to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the issuance of Immigration Lookout Bulletin Orders.

The ICI conducted 32 hearings with 36 witnesses, logging about 44 hours of proceedings. These included testimonies from 25 prominent personalities — seven senators, 13 House members and five agency heads. It also carried out 16 site inspections nationwide, processed 1,173 documents and issued 160 investigative communications, including subpoenas.

Based on Anti-Money Laundering Council reports, the commission contributed to the freezing of 6,692 bank accounts and the preservation or seizure of assets estimated at P24.7 billion, including vehicles, insurance policies, real properties, aircraft and e-wallet accounts.

The ICI also joined eight inter-agency meetings, assisted in six legislative sessions to institutionalize a permanent infrastructure watchdog and submitted two position papers to Congress.

Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will decide on the commission’s next steps after reviewing the report. The ICI was created on Sept. 11, 2025 under Executive Order 94 to probe alleged corruption in flood control projects.

At a press briefing, Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said the DOJ will not rely solely on admissions by persons of interest, noting difficulties in estimating alleged kickbacks despite restitution made by some individuals. / PNA