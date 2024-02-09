Iconic encounter: Taylor Sheesh crosses paths with Taylor Swift in Japan

SOCIAL media personality and famous Taylor Swift impersonator Taylor Sheesh shared snapshots from her attendance at the Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, February 8, 2024.
"My Swiftie heart is so, so, so happy! This is my first time seeing Taylor Swift and watching her concert live," she captioned on Instagram.
Sheesh, whose real name is Mac Coronel, went viral in the Philippines and around the globe for her spot-on drag performances of the American singer.
The drag queen's performances for her version of the Eras Tour, aptly called the Errors Tour, draw in thousands of attendees.
Sheesh is also set to visit Singapore for Swift's concert there in March, and fans are eagerly awaiting whether the pop superstar will give her the 22 hat, or the hat Swift wears during her "22" set at the Eras Tour.
Swift started her "Eras Tour" in the Asia-Pacific region at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 7 and will end on February 10.