Iconic encounter: Taylor Sheesh crosses paths with Taylor Swift in Japan

SOCIAL media personality and famous Taylor Swift impersonator Taylor Sheesh shared snapshots from her attendance at the Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

"My Swiftie heart is so, so, so happy! This is my first time seeing Taylor Swift and watching her concert live," she captioned on Instagram.

Sheesh, whose real name is Mac Coronel, went viral in the Philippines and around the globe for her spot-on drag performances of the American singer.