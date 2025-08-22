Iconic Resorts Properties brings Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort to the coast

A new kind of escape has arrived in Cebu and it’s turning heads for all the right reasons. Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort, developed by Iconic Resorts Properties, Inc., is slated to be the first-ever full-service resort in the Philippines under the world-renowned Citadines brand.

Known globally for modern comforts with dynamic city living, Citadines, which began in France in 1984, brings its signature sophistication to the laidback beauty of Mactan, Cebu. Set to open its doors in 2028, the resort signals a fresh wave of elevated leisure experiences, one where international hospitality meets homegrown charm.

For the first time, Citadines steps into resort living in the Philippines, seamlessly merging the feel of a tropical escape with the polished service you’d expect from a high-end hotel. Think warm island breezes paired with city-style hospitality: effortless, relaxed, and refined.

Located in Mactan, Cebu’s crown jewel for both tourism and island living, Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort welcomes guests with a marine-life-inspired lobby and a tropical-themed Coffee Lounge that instantly sets the tone for a stylish, serene stay.

If you’re in town for a weekend or settling in for a longer retreat, the resort’s 303 rooms and hotel-serviced residences are designed with modern travelers in mind. Every space is thoughtfully curated, every detail elevated.

Here, life revolves around choice and comfort. Dip into rooftop or beachside pools, grab a cocktail and linger longer. There’s all-day dining, a shooting range for the bold, and two grand ballrooms perfect for stylish events. Families will love the kids’ playroom, while wellness seekers can stretch out in the yoga garden or unwind at the spa. It’s everything you’d expect from an island getaway plus a few surprises.

“This Ascott-managed resort property invites guests to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle with the comfort and quality of international hospitality. It’s also a great opportunity for investors to be part of a hotel project managed by a trusted global brand like Ascott. More than just owning a unit, you’re putting your money into something that can earn for you and grow in value over time. It’s a practical choice for those in Cebu and across the Philippines who want to make the most out of their investment,” said Giovanni Ong, president of Iconic Resorts Properties, Inc.

Because every unit is fully serviced and managed by The Ascott Limited, known globally for its serviced apartment brands including Citadines, Somerset, and lyf, owners can enjoy passive income while their investment appreciates over time. No upkeep headaches. No guesswork. Just steady returns from a trusted global hospitality brand.

Mactan’s booming tourism industry means demand is high, and with Citadines already a name travelers trust, this is more than just a property purchase, it’s a smart, forward-thinking move.

“Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort is the first foray of the Tanchan Corporate Group into the resort and leisure industry. We hope this will be the first of many Iconic Resorts Properties projects across the country. Our vision is to see an iconic resort in every major tourist destination in the Philippines,” said Constantine Tanchan, co-chief executive officer of the Tanchan Corporate Group.

Iconic Resorts Properties, Inc. is a subsidiary of the Tanchan Corporate Group, the company behind Kopiko in the Philippines. With decades of trust, innovation, and performance, the group brings its expertise into every project it develops.