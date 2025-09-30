ICTSI Elite Junior Finals tees off

MANILA – The ICTSI Elite Junior Finals featuring 48 of the country’s best golfers from Luzon (North) and Visayas-Mindanao (South) kicks off today, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Similar to the Ryder Cup (Team Europe vs. Team USA), the North versus South duel format includes Four-Ball (Best Ball) on Day 1, Foursomes (Alternate Shot) on Day 2, and Singles matches on the final day.

“Keep the ball in the fairway and greens in regulation,” Team North co-captain Ryan Tambalque shared, on what he told his players for Day 1’s Four-Ball format.

The boys’ 7-10 division opens play from the first tee, followed by the 11-14 and the 15-18 divisions.

The girls’ teams start simultaneously on the 10th tee.

“Let them enjoy the game. I’m confident in our players -- lahat sila malalakas (they’re all strong), and they’ve been training independently. Whichever way we pair them, I know they’ll do their best,” he added.

Team South skipper Alfred Gaccion is banking on his team’s talent, experience and resilience.

“The opposing team is equally equipped, so we’re focusing on a balanced fielding of players. Fortunately, we have strong representatives in every age division,” Gaccion said, adding that the 15-18 girls’ side will be tough to beat with a strong roster of Tashanah Balangauan, Crista Miñoza, Precious Zaragosa and Mikela Guillermo.

Team North’s counterpart in the girls’ 15-18 division includes Rafa Anciano, Levonne Talion, Tiffany Bernardino and Chloe Rada.

“This is a team event and team play is the key to overcoming any disadvantage. Support for each other in Four-Ball and Foursomes will be the foundation,” Gaccion said.

Tambalque said Team North has developed camaraderie through regular tournaments and shared training.

“We see each other almost every week, and even the parents have built rapport. That chemistry is a strength,” he said.

The complete rosters:

Team North – Zoji Edoc, Zach Guico, Asher Abad and Halo Pangilinan (boys’ 7-10); Ronee Dungca, Mavis Espedido, Winter Serapio and Tyra Garingalao (girls’ 7-10); Vito Sarines, Zianbeau Edoc, Ryuji Suzuki and Jacob Casuga (boys’ 11-14); twins Lisa and Mona Sarines, Kendra Garingalao and Alexie Gabi (girls’ 11-14); Patrick Tambalque, Zachary Villaroman, Jose Carlos Taruc and Kristoffer Nadales (boys’ 15-18); and Rafa Anciano, Levonne Talion, Tiffany Bernardino and Chloe Rada (girls’ 15-18)

Team South – Ethan Lago, Lucas Revilleza, Kvan Alburo and James Rolida (boys’ 7-10); Denise Mendoza, Soleil Molde, Claren Quiño and Francesca Geroy (girls’ 7-10); Ralph Batican, Ken Guillermo, Jared Saban and Marcus Dueñas (boys’ 11-14); Brittany Tamayo, Kimberly Baroquillo, Zuri Bagaloyos and Rafella Batican (girls’ 11-14); Alexis Nailga, along with Luciano Copok, Mhark Fernando III and Eric Jeon (boys’ 15-18); and Tashanah Balangauan, Crista Miñoza, Precious Zaragosa and Mikela Guillermo (girls’ 15-18). / PNA