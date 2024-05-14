Idle condo for urban poor faces uncertain fate

THE five-story Cebu City Government condominium project building for the urban poor along N. Bacalso Avenue lay idle after it was ordered vacated in 2017 due to visible damage to its structure.
A sinkhole was also discovered underneath the building by the Office of the Building Officials (OBO), placing the structural integrity of the building at risk.
After seven years of derelict, the fate of the structure is still undetermined, depriving Cebuanos of the beneficial use of the property and the space where the controversial structure stands. (Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez)