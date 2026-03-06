Cebu City eyes idle lots, empty buildings to solve parking crisis

CEBU City is looking for creative ways to clear its crowded streets. City Councilor Sisinio Andales is calling on owners of vacant lots and underutilized buildings to turn their properties into temporary parking spaces to help fix the city’s growing traffic problems.

A temporary fix for greener streets

The goal is to provide quick relief from illegal roadside parking. While property owners consider opening up their land, the City Council is working on a new law that would give special incentives and benefits to private landowners who invest in parking facilities.

Andales explained that the city is struggling because there are too many cars and not enough places to put them. When people park on the side of the road illegally, it makes the streets narrower, slows down traffic, and creates safety risks for people walking.

Turning wasted space into solutions

The idea actually came from local residents. They suggested that the city should encourage private owners to help provide safe and easy-to-reach parking.

The city believes there are many "idle" or empty lots and buildings that aren't being used right now. By turning these into parking areas, the city can better manage traffic while more permanent rules are being written.

New rules for 'space saving'

The City Council is also looking at a new "Mindful Parking Ordinance." This rule would stop people from "saving" parking spots by standing in them or placing objects like chairs and cones to block others.

If this law passes, people who break the rules could face these penalties:

* First offense: A P1,000 fine.

* Later offenses: Fines up to P5,000.

* Repeat offenders: Possible jail time for up to one year.

The challenge of enforcement

During a recent public hearing, officials discussed how these rules would work on private property. Kent Jongoy from the Cebu City Transportation Office noted that current laws mostly cover public roads. To enforce rules inside private parking lots, the city would need to make special agreements with the owners.

City officials admit that simply handing out tickets isn't enough. Because there is a massive shortage of legal parking, many drivers feel they have no choice but to park on the street.

Looking ahead

Cebu City is currently asking property owners to participate voluntarily. By turning unused land into parking today, owners can help the entire city move faster while the government finishes a plan to reward those who help solve the parking shortage for the long term. (CAV)