Idle P22.8M corn dryer to open by October

THE push to convert idle sugarcane land to corn production continues as the Cebu Provincial Government targets the full operation of its P22.8 million corn drying facility in the town of Medellin by the second or third week of October, aiming to serve corn farmers in northern Cebu.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, Provincial Agriculture Office Engineer Ceferino Lague Jr. said construction of the facility began in the first quarter of 2025 under the Sugbo Maisan program. However, operationalization faced delays due to damage sustained mostly by electrical components during a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025.

Delaying factors

Severe weather and safety concerns over recurring aftershocks also delayed the return of construction workers to the site following the quake.

Lague said that the facility will serve corn farmers from Medellin and neighboring local government units in northern Cebu, including San Remigio, Bogo City, and Daanbantayan.

The facility features a processing capacity of 60 tons, powered by four units of 15-ton recirculating dryers.

The project involves a P5.9-million contract for the facility building, awarded to Mega Dynamics Construction, and an additional P16.9 million allocated for the supply, delivery, and installation of the corn dryers and peripheral equipment.

Initial run

Operations are currently pending the completion of remaining electrical works. The project requires a specialized three-phase electrical connection to power its heavy-duty motors.

The Provincial Government is finalizing a memorandum of agreement with the Cebu II Electric Cooperative Inc. to establish a power line stretching eight to nine kilometers from Barangay Curva to Caputatan in Medellin.

Expenses incurred for the power line installation will be settled through staggered monthly billings once operations begin.

Lague recently re-inspected the site and confirmed the facility’s structural stability.

The Provincial Government will directly manage and operate the corn dryer during its initial run while options for potential third-party operators are under evaluation.

Testing of the machinery is scheduled for next month to coincide with the ongoing harvest season.

Broader corn push

The facility supports a broader agricultural push across the province.

Provincial Agriculture head Roldan Saragena told reporters in a press briefing on Monday, Sept. 14, that the Provincial Agriculture Office is expanding corn cultivation across idle farmlands, especially idle sugarcane farmlands to safeguard local food supplies and reduce reliance on imported feeds.

The Provincial Government targets 5,000 hectares for white corn and 10,000 hectares for yellow corn for 2027.

Saragena explained that the province maintains its focus on white corn production for local food consumption, as it is processed into corn rice for families.

However, the office is actively encouraging the cultivation of yellow corn due to improved varieties and strong demand from the livestock and poultry sectors. / CAV