‘If this brings her peace, so be it,’ — Derek to Ellen

ELLEN ADARNA once again took a swipe at Derek Ramsay, describing him as not a “good provider.”

The actress said a good provider does not need to be reminded of his responsibilities. She claimed that only this February did she receive financial support from Derek — and only after she allegedly threatened that he would not be allowed to see their child.

“A real provider doesn’t wait to be called out. He gives willingly. He takes initiative. He doesn’t rely on words, flexing, or public image… 50k ra? Unya maka-post og luxury car wagas,” Ellen said.

Derek, however, maintained that he would not respond to Ellen’s remarks out of respect for the mother of his second child.

“I’m sorry, but I will not engage. If this brings her peace, so be it,” Derek said, as quoted by Pep.ph.

The report added that even before the wedding, Derek’s friends had supposedly warned him about Ellen and told him, “Good luck.” / TRC S