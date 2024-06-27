Igloo, Growsari partner to support MSMES

Regional insurtech Igloo together with Growsari, a business-to-business MSME enabler that powers Philippines sari-sari stores, introduced the Personal + Business Protection Plan that provides financial assistance to these neighborhood convenience stores in case of unwanted incidents arising from natural calamities such as floods due to heavy rain. The Personal + Business Protection Plan provides up to P150,000 in financial coverage for accidents and up to P35,000 of cash assistance to help them protect their property or inventory in cases of flood and fire in more than 200,000 sari-sari stores in the country. Beyond this, Igloo and Growsari are empowering these sari-sari stores to eventually extend the same protection plan to their customers and community–giving them ease of access to insurance products that can protect them and their loved ones. This is part of Igloo’s mission to provide affordable and accessible insurance for all. / PR