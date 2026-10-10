Ihma benchmarks at USJ-R for Paascu accreditation

Aljon N. Cabaguing / Ihma

IMMACULATE Heart of Mary Academy (Ihma) took part in a benchmarking activity at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus on Oct. 1, 2026, as part of its preparation for Level II accreditation by the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (Paascu).

Ihma principal Sr. Briggette Parba, A.R.; academic coordinator Victor Matarong; subject coordinators; teachers; and staff took part to learn practices and strategies that could strengthen instruction and improve student learning.

The activity gave Ihma personnel the chance to observe and exchange ideas on teaching, learning, and student development. The Elementary and Junior High School departments came away with strategies they can adapt to their own programs and classrooms.

The activity was led by Fr. James Dexter Taquis, OAR, Basic Education director; Lea Mae Ladonga, LPT, Mate, Junior High School principal; and Jenelyn Longos, Elementary principal.

Ihma and USJ-R are both under the Order of Augustinian Recollects (OAR) and share the aim of providing quality education while integrating the values of St. Augustine.

“As sister schools under the Order of Augustinian Recollects, we share a common mission of providing quality education while integrating the values of St. Augustine. This common mission makes the exchange of ideas meaningful because we are working toward the same goal of forming learners academically and morally,” Sr. Briggette said.

The benchmarking is part of Ihma’s continuing preparation for accreditation as the school identifies areas for improvement and strengthens its academic programs.