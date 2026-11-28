Aljon N. Cabaguing / Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy

LED by Acting Chief of Police Lt. Col. Maria Theresa T. Macatangay, the symposium was held at the academy in Poblacion Ward 4, Minglanilla, and attended by IHMA employees and school personnel.

The activity tackled emergency preparedness, proper response procedures and preventive measures against threats that could compromise students’ safety and well-being.

Among the concerns discussed were bullying, cyberbullying, children’s improper use of social media, online threats, child abuse and violations of the Safe Spaces Act.

The discussion also emphasized responsible social media use, parental guidance, early intervention and the immediate reporting of incidents to prevent harm to learners.

IHMA Principal Sr. Briggette G. Parba said the symposium reinforced the school’s responsibility to provide a learning environment that protects students, teachers and other personnel.

“This symposium reflects our commitment to making IHMA a safe and secure learning environment. We believe that education is not only about academic excellence but also about protecting and nurturing the well-being of every member of our school community,” Parba said.

She added that the school must continuously strengthen its emergency preparedness through regular fire and earthquake drills, proper evacuation procedures, security monitoring and clear communication protocols.

Parba also emphasized the importance of close coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and other emergency response agencies.

Meanwhile, IHMA School Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (SDRRM) Coordinator Mrs. Guendale Belden said the symposium aimed to equip teachers and personnel with the knowledge and skills needed to respond appropriately to emergencies within the school.

Belden also highlighted the importance of understanding the possible causes of emergencies involving students and knowing how to respond appropriately.

She said the police station’s proximity to the school makes the PNP an important partner in providing guidance and information on emergency preparedness and school safety.

Belden noted that IHMA had not recorded any similar emergency incidents, attributing this to its preventive measures and strict security protocols, including the use of metal detectors and the inspection of bags by security guards and other personnel at the entrance.

The symposium underscored that maintaining a safe learning environment is not solely the responsibility of school administrators and law enforcement authorities and that it also requires the active participation of teachers, parents, students and the wider community.

Through the initiative, Minglanilla MPS reaffirmed its partnership with educational institutions in promoting safety awareness, preparedness, vigilance and collective responsibility in protecting children.