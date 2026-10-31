IHMA reaches 65 PWD families

IMMACULATE Heart of Mary Academy (IHMA) held an outreach program for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and their families on Oct. 11, 2026, at the private gym in Barangay Poblacion Ward 4, offering caregiving guidance, hygiene education, meals, and support.

Held for the feast of the Talangpaz Sisters, Mo. Cecilia Rosa and Mo. Dionisia, the activity carried the theme “Caring Hearts, Serving Hands: A Talangpaz Feast of Compassion.” IHMA organized the event through its Community Engagement and Service Program in partnership with the barangay.

Barangay Captain Kelvin Paul T. Unabia said the program brought attention to families’ needs and the challenges of caring for loved ones with special needs. The barangay informed families and provided the venue, sound system, chairs, and other logistical support. Approximately 65 families attended the outreach program, out of the 70 families initially expected.

Unabia said the program helped parents learn patience and acceptance. He emphasized cooperation between schools and local government, noting that schools should recognize community needs beyond basic education. He added that the barangay holds regular meetings to identify future support, including livelihood programs and seminars, while local health stations provide monthly health and mental health monitoring.

Dr. Jaclyn Mae Nadera-Cordova, an IHMA alumna and school physician, served as the resource speaker, discussing proper hygiene and care for PWDs and their families. She stressed that disability does not define a person’s worth or abilities, urging the community to recognize individual strengths and provide equal opportunities.

For Rejea Tan of Poblacion, Ward IV, the program offered practical lessons and encouragement. Tan, a mother of seven-year-old twins, one of whom has autism, said the outreach filled a gap for families like hers.

“I was happy to attend because such outreach activities are not regularly available to families like me. I have learned more about caring for family members with special needs, including proper handwashing to help prevent common illnesses such as coughs, colds, and flu, and also thanked the organizers for the support,” Tan said.

Tan described the emotional challenges of raising a child with autism, saying it can be painful when a child wants to express feelings but struggles to communicate. She urged parents in similar situations to remain patient, understanding, and unconditionally loving while continuing to support their children.

The activity included meals, drinks, hygiene kits, and fellowship. Ihmanian Batch 2001 sponsored the food and hygiene kits. Sr. Briggette G. Parba, A.R., who attended, underscored IHMA’s commitment to compassionate service and inclusion. “We hope to remind families that they are valued, supported, and never alone in their journey. Through this initiative, we live out the values of our Talangpaz Sisters by serving others with love, humility, and compassion,” she said.

Organizers included Khrizel Mhae M. Herbia, external relations coordinator; Charlie R. Celocia, community engagement and service coordinator; Ronie M. Sesante, student activity coordinator; and John McLloyd Catubig, ARSC president; and other ARSC members. Despite limited space and some beneficiaries’ absence, IHMA and the barangay continued the initiative to promote the dignity and inclusion of PWDs.