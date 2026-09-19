Ihma resumes classes as Cebu’s air improves

IMMACULATE Heart of Mary Academy (Ihma) resumed face-to-face classes this week after Metro Cebu’s air quality improved to “fair,” ending a suspension that had kept students in online learning for nearly a week due to hazardous transboundary haze.

The local government unit of Minglanilla first suspended in-person classes on Sept. 4, 2026, following an announcement from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 that air quality had reached the “acutely unhealthy” range.

The haze, linked to forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, was carried toward Cebu by southwest monsoon winds, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) as high as 252 — the highest level recorded in EMB 7’s monitoring history — before conditions began easing in the days that followed.

By Sept. 10, EMB 7 recorded an AQI of 98 in Metro Cebu, a sharp drop that placed air quality back in the “fair” classification and prompted local governments, including Minglanilla, to lift the suspension.

During the suspension, Ihma shifted to online learning to keep classes running while limiting students’ exposure to the unhealthy air. The school also canceled several outdoor activities: physical education performance tasks originally meant to be completed on campus were instead assigned as home-based activities, with students submitting video presentations of their PE demonstrations. Other events, including the First Friday Mass and Club Day, were postponed and have yet to be rescheduled.

School advisers monitored students’ well-being throughout the period, paying particular attention to those with existing respiratory concerns and allergies and reminded students to wear face masks outdoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity while air quality remained poor.

Ihma Principal Sr. Briggette Parba, A.R. urged continued caution even as conditions improve, reminding parents — especially those with children who have asthma or allergies — to keep monitoring official air quality advisories and to limit outdoor exposure when necessary.

Student experiences

Grade 12 Stem A student Jherica Mae Pardillo said she noticed the change in air quality firsthand, particularly during periods of high heat or heavy vehicle traffic near the school, along with visible dust and occasional smoke outside campus. She said the suspension and shifting school activities disrupted her usual routine, prompting her to stay indoors when possible, wear a mask when necessary and avoid areas with smoke or dust.

Grade 11 Stem MED A student Sasha Alexa Dela Torre made similar observations around the school and said students should do their part by maintaining cleanliness, avoiding garbage burning and following the school’s safety measures.

Although classes have resumed, EMB 7 has said it will continue monitoring the region’s air quality closely, noting that conditions could shift again depending on weather patterns. Ihma said it will likewise continue tracking official advisories and adjust its activities as needed should air quality deteriorate again.