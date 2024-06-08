IIICCCYYY launches new single ‘In My Dreams’

EMERGING Cebuana pop artist IIICCCYYY is set to captivate listeners with the release of her second single, “In My Dreams.” Produced by frequent collaborator Francis Gatmaitan (Franciskoe) and herself, the song is a deeply evocative exploration of the rise and fall of love.

“In My Dreams” paints a vivid sonic landscape that echoes the feelings of longing. The track embodies the essence of a love that once shone brightly but now teeters on the edge of uncertainty. With its melancholic undertones, the song encapsulates the emotional journey of an individual who begins in a state of bliss but gradually succumbs to doubt and yearning for a consistent and mutual love.

The lyrics, written over the span of a years-long relationship, are bound to resonate with listeners who have experienced the complexities of romantic relationships. The single marks a milestone in IIICCCYYY’s career, further showcasing her ability to translate personal experiences into universal themes through music.

IIICCCYYY’s unique sound and indie pop tenacity promises to leave a lasting impression on the music scene. As she continues to carve out her place in the industry, “In My Dreams” reflects her artistic growth and her talent for crafting powerful narratives.

“In My Dreams” is now available on all major streaming platforms. / PR