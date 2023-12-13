IL Corso Filinvest Malls heralds in the holiday season with festive splendor

As Cebu City gears up for the holiday season, the lively heart of the south is all set for a dazzling celebration. Filinvest Malls recently marked a milestone by lighting up Il Corso Filinvest Malls with a splendid Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

This festive gathering didn’t just light up the city’s beating heart– it captured the spirit of unity and joy, creating the perfect vibe for a season of celebration and togetherness.

Filinvest Malls Unites in Festive Splendor

This momentous occasion stood as the crowning glory of a nationwide series of tree lighting ceremonies meticulously orchestrated by Filinvest Malls across the country, as shared by First Vice President and Retail Head Mitch Dumlao.

These celebrations bridged Filinvest and its mall communities, ensuring a joyous and festive holiday experience for customers across the country.

The event kicked off with a heartwarming message from Il Corso General Manager Judith Sanchez, who reflected on the mall’s journey from a mere eight tenants five years ago to the thriving hub it is today, with over 55 tenants and more to come.

“We have been presented with unprecedented challenges but have gone through that with the support of our loyal patrons,” she said. “We are truly grateful for your continued support,” said Sanchez.

The Il Corso tree lighting ceremony also featured a special appearance by Senior Assistant Vice President Denise Lagayan, who announced the mall’s exciting lineup of Christmas activities.

These activities include: “Christmas Stellar (The Dancing Fountain Show),” a Santa Claus Meet and Greet, and Salsa Bachata Kizomba Zouk by the Coast.

Looking ahead, IL Corso General Manager Judith Sanchez outlined ambitious plans for the future, envisioning the mall’s transformation into a comprehensive dining and entertainment hub by early next year. This strategic vision aligns with IL Corso’s unwavering commitment to providing a vibrant and dynamic space for the community to gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

A heartfelt donation

Il Corso grasped the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the general well-being of the community amidst the dazzling lights and beautiful music.

As a demonstration of the shopping center’s commitment to promoting happiness and providing assistance during the holiday season, the Everlasting Hope Foundation and the shopping center collaborated to make a sizeable donation to an organization that helps children who have survived cancer.

With an emerald-themed Christmas Illumination Ceremony, IL Corso set the stage for a season filled with joy, togetherness, and the promise of exciting transformations in the coming year.

For more information and holiday festivities schedules, visit Il Corso’s social media pages and follow Il Corso Filinvest Malls on Facebook and @ilcorsofilinvestmalls on Instagram. (Alexandra Cardoso and Honey Lynn Labra, USC Interns / Writers)