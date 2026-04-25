IL Corso unveils The Cebu Lighthouse, a new coastal attraction in Cebu City

IL CORSO Mall has officially unveiled The Cebu Lighthouse, a new coastal attraction developed by Filinvest Malls in partnership with Anjo World Theme Park, the first and only world-class theme park in the Southern Philippines.

Located along Cebu’s southern coastline, the new waterfront feature expands IL Corso’s recreational offerings, introducing an open-air destination designed for leisure, interaction and shared experiences beyond shopping and dining.

The official launch, held on April 18, 2026, was marked by a ceremonial opening attended by key partners and distinguished guests from both the public and private sectors — highlighting the project’s role in Cebu’s growing tourism and lifestyle landscape.

Among those present were Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Consul General Yudai Ueno of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines and Cebu City Councilor Paul Labra, alongside representatives from the Department of Tourism and the Department of Science and Technology. The event was led by Chester Lim, president of Anjo World Theme Park together with Thesbe Alonso, vice president and mall head, Filinvest Malls – Visayas Cluster and partners from Urban Arts PH and South Road Properties. The program included the formal unveiling of The Cebu Lighthouse and a walkthrough of the new attraction.

A waterfront space for leisure and connection

The Cebu Lighthouse is envisioned as a public waterfront feature that invites visitors to slow down and take in Cebu’s coastal views. Designed with open spaces and interactive elements, it offers a setting for casual visits, family outings and shared moments by the sea.

Its interiors feature a mural by Urban Arts PH, led by Cebuano artists, drawing inspiration from the land, sea and sky — adding a strong sense of place to the experience.

Developed in collaboration with Anjo World Theme Park, the attraction introduces experience-driven design elements that extend beyond traditional entertainment formats, making recreation more accessible within a mall environment.

“The Cebu Lighthouse reflects how IL Corso continues to evolve as more than just a retail destination,” said Thesbe Alonso. “By introducing thoughtfully designed recreational spaces like this, we’re creating more reasons for the community to gather and enjoy the waterfront in a meaningful way.”

Through projects like The Cebu Lighthouse, Filinvest Malls continues to strengthen its direction of integrating recreational amenities into its developments — creating destinations where retail, dining and leisure come together and where communities can gather, connect and create memorable experiences. / PR