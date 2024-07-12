Ill student-athletes rise to 129

THE number of Palarong Pambansa student-athletes being treated at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) had increased to 129 as of Friday, July 12, 2024, according to a medical official.

Twenty more athletes sought treatment at CCMC.

Last Thursday, July 11, CCMC attended to 109 student-athletes.

Only 11 student-athletes remained admitted to the hospital receiving treatment, while CCMC Medical Director Dr. Peter Mancao told SunStar Cebu on Friday.

The majority of the admitted athletes have been diagnosed with dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, and are mostly experiencing mild symptoms.

There were also cases of pneumonia and food poisoning reported, Mancao said; however, those patients have already been treated and discharged.

Regarding the food poisoning cases, Mancao mentioned that it was an isolated incident with only two cases, and they are investigating the possibility that it was due to food consumed outside of the billeting station.

Mancao noted that some athletes may have contracted dengue before arriving in Cebu, as one athlete had a fever before admission to CCMC.

“You know it takes two to three days to manifest. So, most of them or the majority got it before the Palaro,” Mancao said.

He explained that dengue fever is endemic and can be contracted in any part of the nation.

He also mentioned that the rainy season is a contributing factor.

Each region has its medical team, aside from the team provided by the Cebu City Government and the Palarong Pambansa medical committee.

Aside from dengue cases, the medical team is also managing other sports-related injuries such as knee fractures, sprains, and dislocations.

They are also treating illnesses like pneumonia, tonsillitis, and headaches among the athletes. / EHP, RACHEL GABIOLA & JOBETH DICK HUSAY, NWSSU INTERNS